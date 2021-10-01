Murder on campus: Man slits female classmate's throat using pen knife in Kerala's St Thomas college

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 22-year-old student was murdered by her classmate in broad daylight on the college premises in Pala on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Nithinaml of Kalappurakkal house in Vaikom.

The Pala police have taken the accused Abhishek Baiju (21) into custody.

Detailing the incident, the police said that Abhishek killed Nithinamol by slitting her throat using a pen knife at St Thomas College campus when the two were walking together after attending their exams. The two were students of B. Voc Food processing technology and were attending college for their final year exams. As per the statement of eyewitnesses, Abhishek pulled down Nithinamol and slit her throat with a pen.

She died on the way to the hospital.

According to the college principal, they were final year degree students and they came to the campus only to attend their final semester exam.

Though there were unconfirmed reports that Nithinamol and Abhishek were in love, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The Pala police have registered a case and launched a probe. The police team led by Pala DySP is camping on the spot. Kottayam district police chief Shilpa Devaiah will visit the site to take a direct account of the incident.