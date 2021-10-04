Kerala's cinema halls prepare to reopen from October 25 as releases pile up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 700 cinemas all over Kerala are getting ready for reopening from October 25 after the government gave its nod on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The office-bearers of FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala) will soon hold discussions with producers and distributors to schedule the movies that will be released in theatres.

Most likely, Ajagajantharam -- with Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead role -- will be the first movie to hit the screens when theatres, which were closed in April this year, are reopened after a long gap.

“More than 100 movies were completed in the past one and a half years, and are awaiting release. The producers’ association will prioritise the release dates of the movies,” said K Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed that staff and visitors at cinema halls should have taken both doses of the vaccine. Entry will be limited to 50% of the seating capacity.

“Considering the current situation, we cannot demand more than 50% attendance in cinema halls. But we are happy that a total of four shows will be allowed,” Vijayakumar said.

He said they have also put forth other demands before the government including waiver of entertainment tax, relaxation on fixed charges on power tariff for the period that the cinema halls remained shut, the extension of the deadline for the annual building license renewal fee, and compensation package for theatres.

“The Chief Minister has assured us that he will consider the demands,” he said. Some of the big movies -- including Unnikrishnan B’s Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aarattu’ -- will be released only after assessing the situation once the theatres are reopened.

“Aarattu will be released in theatres. It is a big-budget movie. Hence, it is necessary to assess the situation once the cinema halls resume screening. We will announce the release date of Aarattu by November,” said Unnikrishnan.

Meanwhile, producer Antony Perumbavoor’s two movies -- Bro Daddy and 12th Man -- are likely to be released on OTT platforms.

Another big-budget movie from his production house -- ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham’ -- will be released in theatres.

However, he said the release date will be finalised only after monitoring the response other movies receive. The other films ready for release in the coming months include Suresh Gopi’s ‘Kaaval’, Nivin Pauly’s ‘Thuramugham’ and ‘Kanakam Kamini Kalaham’, and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurupp’.

The makers of Prithviraj-starrer ‘Bhramam’ and Tovino Thomas’ ‘Minnal Murali’ had announced that the movies will be released on OTT platforms.