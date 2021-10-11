Uthra murder case: Kerala court to pronounce verdict on Monday, cops expect maximum punishment

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam Sixth Additional Sessions Court will pronounce its verdict in the sensational Uthra murder case on Monday - a year, five months and four days after the incident. It is alleged that her husband, Sooraj, bought snakes - first a viper and then a cobra - to kill Uthra using their venomous bites.

Sooraj's brutal act, of letting snakes bite his wife twice, had come to light after Uthra's parents raised a suspicion leading to a detailed police investigation. "The investigators and others worked as a team to prove this rare case," said investigation officer and DySP (CrimeBranch) A Ashokan.

"After the parents raised suspicion, the police coordinated with the several persons, including Vava Suresh, that helped us collect evidence. As all the evidence submitted in the court by the prosecutor is against him, we expect Sooraj to get maximum punishment for the crime," said Ashokan.

Since there were no witnesses to the crime, the prosecution depended on scientific evidence to establish that the snakebite was induced and not natural. The probe team led by former Rural SP Harishankar has submitted scientific evidence to the court against Sooraj.

The unlikelihood of a cobra entering the particular room in her house, the usual behaviour of the reptile and the difference in fang width were presented as evidence.