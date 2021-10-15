STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amidst power shortage, rain brings relief to Kerala Electricity Board

The heavy rainfall has led to a sharp drop in temperature and as the use of fans and air conditioners has come down.

Published: 15th October 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Manoj Vishwanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The incessant rain has come as a blessing in disguise for Kerala Electricity Board (KSEB) which is fighting a power crisis due to the coal shortage that has affected the thermal power units.

The heavy rainfall has led to a sharp drop in temperature and as the use of fans and air conditioners has come down. There was a decline of 10,000 million units in power consumption, which has helped the board to manage the situation without load shedding.

The power consumption on Monday was 71.59 million units. While Kerala generated 33.66 million units, the state purchased 37.93 million units. The state generates only 35% of its power requirement and purchases power from the national pool to meet the state’s consumption. All the hydel power units are generating maximum power. One of the turbines at the Idukki hydel project has been shut down for maintenance.

ALSO READ | Coal crisis forces power-deficit states to go for costly buys

Kerala has entered into a power purchase agreement with major thermal power plants including Neyveli, Ramagundam, Talcher, Simhadri, and Vallur. There has been a sharp drop in the buffer stock of coal at these power plants and a delay in the scheduled delivery of coal could lead to a crisis. But the Union government has assured steps to ensure supply of coal, and there is no threat of load shedding at the moment, said a KSEB officer.

The state also gets 240 MW of power from Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. “The state faces a shortage of 110 million units at peak hours and we are using the short-term power purchase option to meet the deficit. However, the rate of power has gone up from Rs 6 per unit to Rs 20 per unit during peak hours.

The electricity regulatory commission and the government have granted permission to purchase power at a high rate till October 19,” said KSEB system operations chief engineer S R Anand.

Meanwhile, the water level in major reservoirs of KSEB has risen to 85%. Kerala has received 265.5 mm rainfall from October 1 to 12 which is 117% of the normal rainfall. Kozhikode district has received a rainfall of 377.7 mm during the period which is 218% above normal. Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kollam, and Kottayam districts have received more than 100% excess rainfall. IMD has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal crisis coal shortage Kerala Electricity Board KSEB Kerala rains
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp