Minister Riyas firm on stand against MLA-contractor ties, CPM backs him

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has thrown its weight behind Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas whose controversial comment insinuating a nexus between MLAs and contractors hurt not just the Opposition but also a section of leaders in his own front.

On Friday, Riyas reiterated his stand on the issue and said his warning was deliberate and in line with the LDF’s stated position. Later in the day, Riyas’ stand was endorsed by CPM state secretary in charge and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan.

In a meeting of party MLAs on Wednesday, A N Shamseer reportedly criticised the minister in strong terms for his statement in the assembly last week. The minister, however, refuted reports of criticism against him in the meeting.

During his speech in the assembly, Riyas had advised legislators against intervening in the grievances of contractors. He had also said that an officer-contractor nexus existed in his department.

Clarifying his position to reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Riyas said his remarks in the assembly were well thought out.The minister said he did not make a general statement but was referring to the nexus between some of the officers and contractors. “The nexus was referred to in the CAG report as well,” he said.

Riyas said his advice to MLAs was on the lines of the Left front’s stand and that the ruling front MLAs would not have opposition to it. He clarified that he was not referring to MLAs bringing to his attention issues about work in their constituencies but to legislators intervening in work in other constituencies as suggested by contractors concerned.

Reiterating his statement in the assembly, Riyas said the nexus was creating a huge loss to the government. “Agreements are made with inflated rates. Some officers are conniving with contractors to delay work,” he said. During a presser, Vijayaraghavan said Riyas stated the position of CPM and LDF.

UDF is gearing up to make the issue a serious debate. It is learnt that a breach of privilege notice will be served against Riyas by a senior Congress leader when the assembly reconvenes next week.