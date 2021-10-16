STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Minister Riyas firm on stand against MLA-contractor ties, CPM backs him

During his speech in the assembly, Riyas had advised legislators against intervening in the grievances of contractors. 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas. (File photo| Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has thrown its weight behind Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas whose controversial comment insinuating a nexus between MLAs and contractors hurt not just the Opposition but also a section of leaders in his own front.

On Friday, Riyas reiterated his stand on the issue and said his warning was deliberate and in line with the LDF’s stated position. Later in the day, Riyas’ stand was endorsed by CPM state secretary in charge and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan.

In a meeting of party MLAs on Wednesday, A N Shamseer reportedly criticised the minister in strong terms for his statement in the assembly last week. The minister, however, refuted reports of criticism against him in the meeting. 

During his speech in the assembly, Riyas had advised legislators against intervening in the grievances of contractors. He had also said that an officer-contractor nexus existed in his department. 

Clarifying his position to reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Riyas said his remarks in the assembly were well thought out.The minister said he did not make a general statement but was referring to the nexus between some of the officers and contractors. “The nexus was referred to in the CAG report as well,” he said. 

Riyas said his advice to MLAs was on the lines of the Left front’s stand and that the ruling front MLAs would not have opposition to it. He clarified that he was not referring to MLAs bringing to his attention issues about work in their constituencies but to legislators intervening in work in other constituencies as suggested by contractors concerned.

Reiterating his statement in the assembly, Riyas said the nexus was creating a huge loss to the government.  “Agreements are made with inflated rates. Some officers are conniving with contractors to delay work,” he said.  During a presser, Vijayaraghavan said Riyas stated the position of CPM and LDF.  

UDF is gearing up to make the issue a serious debate. It is learnt that a breach of privilege notice will be served against Riyas by a senior Congress leader when the assembly reconvenes next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM PA Mohamed Riyas
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp