Uniform move aimed at brand building, says KSEB chief

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Electricity Board Limited chairman and managing director B Ashok on Thursday issued an order introducing uniforms at least for two days a week for its 31,583 staff members, but it was withdrawn following stiff opposition from employee unions.

Though his intention was to elevate KSEBL’s brand image before the likely arrival of private power distribution companies in the state, the employees were divided. If the order was not withdrawn, the officers would have sported kunzite gemstone colour T-shirts and workmen spectral violet colour T-shirts from January 1.

When the board employees came to know of the order late on Thursday, the majority of them initially thought it was a hoax. A middle-level employee of the board told TNIE that he was in favour of the uniform as that would have given him a sense of belonging. But a woman employee strongly opposed the proposal saying that what a person should wear is his/her choice.

K Jayaprakash, general secretary, KSEB Workers Association which owes allegiance to CITU, told TNIE that the decision to introduce uniforms came when the board was going through heavy loss. “Though the order has been withdrawn, we have decided to meet Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Saturday in this regard,” said Jayaprakash.

However, the KSEB Engineers Association, which does not have any political leaning, is in favour of the move. Speaking to TNIE, Ashok too echoed the same sentiments, pointing out that the board has over 27,000 distribution employees who wear the khaki uniform now. “The khaki uniform has not been changed ever. My suggestion was that let them please wear the T-shirt with the KSEB logo two days a week. That would have helped brand building and the distribution employees’ new style would have been appreciated by all households,” said Ashok.