Water level dips, two Cheruthoni dam shutters closed

1 shutter raised from 35cm to 40cm as total outflow comes down to 40 cumecs per sec

Published: 23rd October 2021

Water gushes after three shutters of Cheruthoni dam were raised by 35cm on Tuesday. One lakh litres of water is being released per second. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The panic over a possible raising of the quantum of water discharged from the Idukki reservoir gave way to relief on Friday with the water level in the dam finally beginning to decline.  As announced earlier, two shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were closed by 1pm on Friday after the water level came down to 2,398.20 ft. Over the past few days, the rising water level in the dam owing to heavy downpour in the catchment area had forced the authorities to issue a ‘red alert’, the final warning before opening the shutters, on Thursday.  

“But, from 9pm on Thursday, water started receding and the level came down to 2,398.20ft on Friday noon,” the district disaster management authority said in a statement. Given the changed scenario, a meeting convened by the rule committee -- which takes decisions regarding the water level in the Idukki reservoir -- decided to close two shutters of the Cheruthoni dam.

“Shutters 2 and 4, which were lifted by 35cm each on Tuesday, were closed. Meanwhile, shutter 3 has been lifted to 40cm to release 40 cumecs of water from the dam,” the statement said.  On Tuesday, three shutters were opened by 35cm each to release 100 cumecs of water. The Idukki reservoir is currently filled up to 94.37% of its capacity.

“A decision on closing the third shutter or increasing the amount of discharge will be taken after evaluating the rainfall in the catchment area in the coming days,” a KSEB official said.

