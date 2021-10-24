Women will be at helm of Youth League in coming years, says IUML

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Women’s representation will be ensured in the leadership of Muslim Youth League (MYL) in the coming years, said IUML acting state secretary PMA Salam.

Briefing reporters after the election of new office-bearers of MYL here on Saturday, Salam said the IUML had decided to give 20% reservation for all feeder organisations. But the present committee was constituted as per the membership given two years ago.

That is why there are no women office-bearers in the committee now. MYL has started giving membership to women and they will be in the leadership after two years, Salam said. Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihad Thangal and PK Firos have been elected again as state president and general secretary respectively. Senior vice-president in the outgoing committee Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA, was omitted from the committee as he has crossed the stipulated age.

But Thangal has been given an exception as far as age is concerned because he is from the Panakkad family, Salam said. Ismail P Wayanad has been elected the new treasurer. Mujeeb Kaderi, Ashraf Edaneer, K A Mahin and Faizal Bafaqi Thangal are the new vice-presidents. C K Muhammadali, Naseer Kariyad, Jishan Kozhikode and Gafoor Kolkkalathil are the secretaries.

The number of office-bearers has been brought down from 17 to 11. But a six-member secretariat has been constituted mainly to accommodate those who have been left out. Asked about the exclusion of former MSF national leader T P Ashraf Ali, who had supported the former leaders of Haritha in the controversy involving state MSF leaders, Salam said there are many eligible persons who could not find a place in the new committee.

