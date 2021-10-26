Railway permits unreserved coaches in 23 special trains

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Board has permitted unreserved general second class coaches in 23 special trains from November 1, allowing passengers to purchase tickets directly from the counter.

Two more pairs of trains will get unreserved general second class from November 10. The trains will have four to six general second class coaches. The fare structure will be same as that of second sitting unreserved fare of mail and express trains.

The trains reintroduced with unresrved coaches are Kottayam-Nilambur Road Spl (06326/25), Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam Spl (06304/03 ), Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Spl (06302/01), Kannur-Alappuzha Spl (06308), Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchirappalli Superfast Spl (02628/27), Rameswaram-Tiruchchirappalli Spl (06850/49), Ernakulam-Kannur Spl (06305/06), Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai Spl (06089/90), Palakkad Town-Tiruchirappalli Spl (06844/43), Kannur-Coimbatore Spl (06607/08), Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur Spl (06342), Nagercoil-Kottayam Spl (06366).

Trains such as Mangalore-Coimbatore Spl (06324/23) and Nagercoil-Coimbatore Spl (06321/22) will operate with four general coaches each from November 10.

Earlier the railway permitted unreserved tickets in 9 pairs of express trains in the state.