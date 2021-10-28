Man who trespassed into actor Dileep's house in Kochi and created a ruckus arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old who barged into the house of Malayalam actor Dileep and created a ruckus on October 5.

An investigation based on the auto-rickshaw used by the accused to reach the house of Dileep led to the arrest, said police.

The arrested person was identified as Vimal Vijay of Nadathara in Thrissur district. According to police, he was an ardent film follower and a fan of Dileep. On October 5, Vimal reached Angamaly and hired an auto-rickshaw to reach Dileep's house.

"He asked the auto-rickshaw driver to park the vehicle some distance from Dileep's house and wait for a few hours. At the gate of Dileep's house, he was stopped by the guard. However, he jumped the compound wall and entered the house. Later, he created a ruckus by clicking photos and misbehaved using abusive language. Dileep was not at the house when the incident occurred. His family members were there," a police officer said. Dileep is married to actress Kavya Madhavan and the couple have a daughter. Meenakshi, Dileep's daughter from his first marriage to actor Manju Warrier, is also staying there.

Following the uproar, a crowd gathered at Dileep's house and Vimal managed to escape from the spot. He returned to Angamaly in the same auto-rickshaw. Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief constituted a team to trace the person behind the incident. "Some residents in the locality had seen him entering an auto-rickshaw after returning from Dileep's house. With the help of CCTV cameras, we could trace the auto-rickshaw which operates in the Angamaly area. We managed to get the video clips of Vimal from the CCTV cameras at Angamaly. Later, he was traced from his native place on Friday," an officer said.

Vimal told the police that he wanted to meet Dileep as he is his ardent fan. He created a ruckus after the security persons at the gate of the house did not let him in. Vimal also claimed that he is a film artist who acted in a few films which the police could not confirm.