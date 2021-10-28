Monson sexual abuse case: Victim alleges mental harassment by Ernakulam Medical College doctors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The woman who lodged a sexual abuse complaint against conman Monson Mavunkal has alleged mental harassment by doctors at Ernakulam Medical College where she was taken for the medical examination. In a related incident, a former employee of Monson has approached the police with a sexual abuse complaint against the conman, who is now under arrest for several cheating cases in Kerala.

A case was registered against the fraudster and self-styled antiquities dealer last week under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the complaint by the daughter of his former employee. After the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, the victim was taken to Aluva Taluk Hospital for medical examination on Wednesday morning. However, as the gynecologist was on leave, she was taken to Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, for the examination.

As per the complaint raised by the victim, she was accompanied by Crime Branch officials and a relative when she reached the Medical College at around 12.30 pm and underwent a Covid-19 antigen test. Later, she was asked to meet doctors of Gynecology OP. However, she was made to wait for one-and-a-half hours. When the victim and Crime Branch officials told hospital staff that she had to be presented before the magistrate for recording her statement by 3 pm, she was taken to a room where three doctors were present.

The victim told the police that the doctors started asking her unnecessary questions related to the case. They also claimed that she has family issues and was trying to frame Monson in the case. The victim also claimed that Monson's son had practised in Ernakulam Medical College and the doctors are close to him. When the victim responded to questions of doctors, she was allegedly locked in the room. This forced her to run away from the room and Crime Branch officials produced her before the magistrate where she explained the treatment on the part of doctors.

Later, the magistrate directed Crime Branch officials to conduct her medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital. After giving the statement before the magistrate, the victim and her relatives visited Kalamassery Police Station to lodge a complaint against the doctors at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

"The victim explained the ordeal she faced at the Ernakulam Medical College. However, as there was no woman police officer present at the station, she was asked to submit a written complaint later. Once the written complaint is received, we would register a case and conduct the investigation," a police official at Kalamassery Police Station said.

Ernakulam Medical College authorities on their part have denied the allegation and said there are CCTV cameras at the hospital, which can be checked by the police. Police officials at Kalamassery station also spoke to authorities at the Ernakulam Medical College.

Meanwhile, a former employee of Monson has come forward with a complaint of sexual abuse against him. The victim gave a statement to Crime Branch that she was sexually abused on several occasions by Monson. When she attempted to approach the police, Monson and his bodyguards threatened her, she said. She was told that her video clips will be circulated if she attempt to complain against Monson. The Crime Branch has decided to register a rape case against Monson based on the statement of the victim.