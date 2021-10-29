STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar dam opening coincides with 135th anniversary of Lease Agreement

It was on October 29, 1886, that Travancore Diwan V Rama Ayangar and Madras Residency state secretary J C Hannington signed the 999-year agreement to lease out 8000 acres of land for the construction

Published: 29th October 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (File photo| EPS)

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: As Tamil Nadu opened spillways number V3 and V4 of Mullaperiyar dam in the presence of two Kerala ministers, at 7.30 am on Friday, it brought forth memories of a bygone day that changed the lives of thousands of people in five Tamil Nadu districts. 

It was on October 29, 1886, that Travancore Diwan V Rama Ayangar and Madras Residency state secretary J C Hannington signed the 999-year agreement to lease out 8000 acres of land for the construction of the dam. The Periyar Lease Agreement granted permission to Tamil Nadu to divert water from the Mullaperiyar river basin in Kerala to Theni for irrigation purposes.

As per the agreement, Tamil Nadu was given exclusive right and liberty to use 8000 acres of land at the confluence of Periyar and Mullayar in addition to 100 acres for constructing the dam. The agreement also gave the right to the neighbouring state to use water from the dam for irrigation purposes for a period of 999 years.

After India’s independence, the agreement was revived formally in 1970 during the term of former Chief Minister C Achutha Menon. While the rent was revised Tamil Nadu was allowed to generate power from the water drawn from Mullaperiyar.

But trouble started brewing as concerns were repeatedly raised regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam and in 1979 Kerala wrote to its neighbours to immediately take steps to strengthen it. It also asked for the deputation of a Central Water Commission (CWC) team to inspect the dam and suggest strengthening measures.

However, as the litigation between the states continued, the Supreme Court in 2006 permitted the government of Tamil Nadu to raise the water level at the dam to 142 feet, considering it as the safest level.

Due to heavy rainfall lashing in the catchment area, the water level in Mullaperiyar dam had crossed 138 ft on Thursday against the permissible level of 138 feet set by the Central Water Commission for the month of October. The water level in the Idukki reservoir reached 2,398.32 feet, just five feet short of the full reservoir level.

Tamil Nadu is also drawing 2300 cusecs of water from the dam, which is taken to Vaigai dam through tunnels. 

“Although a red alert has been issued in the Idukki reservoir there is no emergency situation prevailing in Idukki dam as the inflow from Mullaperiyar will not have much impact on the water level. However KSEB has sought permission to release 100 cumecs of water from the dam if the situation demands,” said Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

As many as 288 persons belonging to 96 families have been evacuated from the area. However, unlike in 2018, the discharge of water from the dam did not lead to flooding in five villages of Peermade, Idukki and Udumbanchola taluks downstream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Kerala Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp