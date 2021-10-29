Mullaperiyar dam opening coincides with 135th anniversary of Lease Agreement

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: As Tamil Nadu opened spillways number V3 and V4 of Mullaperiyar dam in the presence of two Kerala ministers, at 7.30 am on Friday, it brought forth memories of a bygone day that changed the lives of thousands of people in five Tamil Nadu districts.

It was on October 29, 1886, that Travancore Diwan V Rama Ayangar and Madras Residency state secretary J C Hannington signed the 999-year agreement to lease out 8000 acres of land for the construction of the dam. The Periyar Lease Agreement granted permission to Tamil Nadu to divert water from the Mullaperiyar river basin in Kerala to Theni for irrigation purposes.

As per the agreement, Tamil Nadu was given exclusive right and liberty to use 8000 acres of land at the confluence of Periyar and Mullayar in addition to 100 acres for constructing the dam. The agreement also gave the right to the neighbouring state to use water from the dam for irrigation purposes for a period of 999 years.

After India’s independence, the agreement was revived formally in 1970 during the term of former Chief Minister C Achutha Menon. While the rent was revised Tamil Nadu was allowed to generate power from the water drawn from Mullaperiyar.

But trouble started brewing as concerns were repeatedly raised regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam and in 1979 Kerala wrote to its neighbours to immediately take steps to strengthen it. It also asked for the deputation of a Central Water Commission (CWC) team to inspect the dam and suggest strengthening measures.

However, as the litigation between the states continued, the Supreme Court in 2006 permitted the government of Tamil Nadu to raise the water level at the dam to 142 feet, considering it as the safest level.

Due to heavy rainfall lashing in the catchment area, the water level in Mullaperiyar dam had crossed 138 ft on Thursday against the permissible level of 138 feet set by the Central Water Commission for the month of October. The water level in the Idukki reservoir reached 2,398.32 feet, just five feet short of the full reservoir level.

Tamil Nadu is also drawing 2300 cusecs of water from the dam, which is taken to Vaigai dam through tunnels.

“Although a red alert has been issued in the Idukki reservoir there is no emergency situation prevailing in Idukki dam as the inflow from Mullaperiyar will not have much impact on the water level. However KSEB has sought permission to release 100 cumecs of water from the dam if the situation demands,” said Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

As many as 288 persons belonging to 96 families have been evacuated from the area. However, unlike in 2018, the discharge of water from the dam did not lead to flooding in five villages of Peermade, Idukki and Udumbanchola taluks downstream.