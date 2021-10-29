STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teenager delivers baby: Hard to believe cops’ version, says CWC

As per the Kottakkal police, the girl followed YouTube videos to give birth and cut the umbilical cord. 

Published: 29th October 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The district child welfare committee (CWC) has decided to scrutinise the case in which a 17-year-old girl from Kottakkal delivered a baby in her bedroom without the knowledge of her kin, nor the help of an expert. As per the Kottakkal police, the girl followed YouTube videos to give birth and cut the umbilical cord. 

While her father works as a security guard on night duty, and usually sleeps at home during day time, her mother has a vision problem. The police also said the girl hid her baby bump by wearing nighties and mostly stayed inside her room upstairs. CWC chairman Shajesh Basker said the version of the police is hard to believe. 

“The girl and her mother took medical help from two hospitals during the pregnancy. We have some doubts regarding the girl’s statements and the findings of the police. We will counsel the girl to get more information. If the family was aware of her pregnancy, then they too will have to face legal action,” Basker said.

