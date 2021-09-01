STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine-reluctant elderly in Kerala to drive ICU occupancy, deaths

Experts say a sizeable number of population above 60 years and those with co-morbidities wilfully staying away from vaccination

Covaxin is being allotted only in 14-18 centres.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the effectiveness of Covid vaccines in preventing severe illnesses and death, a large number of elderly population has been hesitant in taking even a single dose of vaccine.

There are around 11 lakh such people above the age of 45 years in the state. 

While the vaccination drive in the state is focused on covering the age group as early as possible, health experts said a sizeable number of population above 60 years and those with co-morbidities are wilfully staying away from vaccination.

The unvaccinated formed over 80% of the deaths in the state and, according to health experts, the large number would be driving the ICU/ventilator occupancy and deaths in the new surge that started from the third week of August.

The state reported over 30,200 new positive cases with a test positivity rate of 18.86%. There were 115 deaths on Tuesday and the total toll reached 20,788.

According to health experts, the number of people testing positive in a day would soon cross 40,000 at the current pace of spread. At present, there are just above two lakh active patients. 

Health Minister Veena George said efforts will be made to counsel people who are reluctant to take vaccines with the support of health workers and local bodies.

The pandemic presented the state with challenges due to the large presence of elderly (16%) and people with co-morbidities.

Though the reverse quarantine and vaccination strategies have helped in reducing deaths, several families paid the price for the hesitancy in taking the vaccine shots. 

“One thing I have noticed is that the most vulnerable are the ones who avoided vaccination. The people with impaired kidney function, chronic diabetic patients or those undergoing chemotherapy have shown hesitancy in taking vaccines. These are the people with the risk of severe infection,” said internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun.

According to him, some of the unvaccinated people would have got immunity upon recovering from infection. But still the number of people without any developing immunity is large, he said.

The doctors have already raised concerns about the poor control of diseases during the pandemic. Reluctance in visiting hospitals for fear of catching infection and major government hospitals shifting focus to Covid have led to poor control of non-Covid diseases.

Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair blamed the lack of scientific temperament also for avoidable deaths. 

“There are people who are well educated but do not understand the seriousness of the situation. They show reluctance in taking vaccines and controlling lifestyle diseases,” he said.

