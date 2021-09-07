Case against social media star Nimisha for stepping on Puthukulangara palliyodam wearing footwear

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tiruvalla police on Monday registered a case against social media star Nimisha, a native of Thrissur, after Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samithi lodged a complaint against her saying that she stepped on the Puthukulangara palliyodam and entered palliyoda pura wearing footwear.

Tiruvalla police said they have registered a case against Nimisha and her friend Unni as per the IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Palliyoda Seva Sangham president K S Rajan said that entering palliyodam and palliyoda pura wearing footwear is prohibited. “She entered palliyodam wearing footwear without the permission of the authorities concerned. So, we sent a letter to Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samithi. After this, they lodged a complaint with the police on Monday,” he said.

Palliyodams (snake boats) are used by Aranmula temple for the famous traditional water procession in Pampa river. Each palliyodam is owned by the respective palliyodakara and according to the authorities, prior permission is a must to enter a palliyoda pura.