Nitin Gadkari promises Centre’s help in Kerala road development

Gadkari also made it known that the work on the Kanyakumari-Mumbai National Highway will be expedited.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:57 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre will take a favourable decision on the proposed greenfield highway from Kozhikode to Coimbatore via Palakkad as soon as it receives the project proposal from the state  government, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan.

 Muraleedharan, who met Gadkari along with representatives of Malabar Chamber of Commerce, said that the Centre has also expressed its willingness to construct an alternative route between Mysuru and Kozhikode without acquiring forest land. Gadkari also made it known that the work on the Kanyakumari-Mumbai National Highway will be expedited.  “The Centre has also given directions to speed up the work on on the Thalassery - Mahe - Vadakara bypass and Kozhikode bypass,” Muraleedharan’s office said in a release.

Further,  Gadkari told Muraleedharan that the Centre will give approval for a flyover that connects Kazhivoor-Thazhamcode Road at Plavila Junction in Kanjiramkulam panchayat along the National Highway in Thiruvananthapuram. Malabar Chamber of Commerce president Haseeb Ahamed, vice-president Nityanand Kamat, secretary Mehboob, Kozhikode Corporation counicllor Navya Haridas and BJP state secretary P Reghunath  accompanied Muraleedharan.

Comments

