Jaleel a good Left fellow traveler, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had earlier snubbed his former cabinet colleague K T Jaleel in the AR Nagar cooperative bank issue, on Friday referred to him as a ‘good Left fellow traveller’.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:41 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Jaleel was back in the good books of Pinarayi after he reportedly climbed down from his earlier demand for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged irregularities in the bank controlled by the IUML.

According to Pinarayi, Jaleel has clarified that he approached the ED not in connection with the AR Nagar bank issue but for the case relating to alleged black money laundering through IUML mouthpiece Chandrika. 

Comments

