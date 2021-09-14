Narcotic jihad row: Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The remarks on ‘narcotic jihad’ have triggered heated discussions in the state. Several priests and bishops have come forward supporting the remarks made by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, but the nuns at Kuravilangad are getting wide support from people for being bold enough to walk out of an alleged ‘hate speech against Muslims delivered by a priest at their chapel at St Francis Mission home on Sunday.

A day after the nuns walked out of the prayer service, Sr Anupama told TNIE that speeches that spread enmity against a community were not right and that they could not stand the speech against Christ’s teachings.

Sr Anupama, Sr Alphy, Sr Ancitta and Sr Josephine walked out of the service. According to Sr Anupama, only four inmates and 12 nuns took part in the Mass. The nuns who walked out are those who had earlier staged a protest in Kochi demanding the arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

“This is not the first time the priest is delivering anti-Muslim speeches in churches. On Sunday, it was related to the latest remarks of Bishop Kallarangatt. Christ has taught us to love everyone and not spread communalism,” said Sr Anupama. Addressing the media on Sunday Sr Anupama said the priest asked the congregation not to buy vegetables from Muslims and travel in autorickshaws they drive.

“We have never had any bad experience while interacting with Muslims. We have travelled in autorickshaws driven by them. There were also Muslim police officers who came for our protection at the convent. We will not support any of these communal remarks,” said Sr Anupama.

Meanwhile, a section of nuns and priests have extended support to the actions of the four nuns. “Though many know deep down that the priests or bishops are talking wrong, there is a lack of courage in them to speak up against these remarks. They cannot be blamed, because it will not be a happy ride for those who speak against them,” said a priest who supported and stood by the nuns during their fight against Bishop Mulakkal.

YOU MAY KNOW THEM

Sr Anupama, Sr Alphy, Sr Ancitta and Sr Josephine, who walked out of the service on Sunday by a priest at their chapel at St Francis Mission home, are the nuns who had earlier staged a protest in Kochi demanding the arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.