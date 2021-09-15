STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Answer our phone calls: Peeved MLA Prathibha to CPM ministers

CPM leader and Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha on Tuesday criticised “some ministers” who are hesitant to attend the phone calls of even MLAs.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: CPM leader and Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha on Tuesday criticised “some ministers” who are hesitant to attend the phone calls of even MLAs. Prathibha made the criticism during the inauguration of the General Education Department’s ‘Salabhodhyanam’ (butterfly garden) project at the Government Town UP School, Kayamkulam, in the presence of General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Prathibha said that MLAs were calling ministers not to discuss personal matters. But most of the ministers do not answer the calls or show the courtesy to return them. “I think a hundred times before placing a call as we know how busy the ministers are,” Prathibha said. She then showered praise on Sivankutty. 

Prathibha angry with minister from neighbouring district?

“Minister Sivankutty is an exception. He will call back once he notices a missed call. We are calling to discuss matters related to public and they should change their attitude,” Prathibha said. According to sources, Prathibha is particularly disturbed by the attitude of a minister who is from the neighbouring district and had been a close colleague of her during the previous assembly.

Though she called up the minister several times for various purposes, there was no response. It is learnt that there were complaints from several quarters against the same minister for not being available on the phone even for urgent matters, it is learnt.

