STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala startup’s Panther thermal imaging system catches attention of Army, police

Without that, Cyriac and his team of 10 engineers would not have been able to manufacture thermal imaging units.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Panther, the thermal imaging surveillance unit

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Army and the Kerala Police have evinced keen interest in a 27-year-old Keralite’s startup that manufactures the state’s first-of-its-kind thermal imaging surveillance units - Panther. Cyriac Pius, the CEO and MD of Ozak Technologies, is elated as it is the first defence manufacturing company in the country’s first defence park, Kinfra in Palakkad.

When Cyriac, belonging to Pala, passed the mechanical engineering course from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2016, he was keen on becoming an entrepreneur.

But like any other engineering student, he joined an MNC in Bengaluru for two years. Later he was mentored by S Thomas, CEO of Digital Core Technologies, Kochi, and guided by Maj. Gen. Jacob Tharakan Chacko (retired) for research and development on electronics, making the product 60% indigenous. 

Cyriac Pius

The thermal imaging technology is Cyriac’s dream project, which led to the formation of Ozak. He told TNIE that it was not easy getting the industrial licence for the production of thermal imaging equipment from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the tedious process taking a year. Without that, Cyriac and his team of 10 engineers would not have been able to manufacture thermal imaging units.

“Panther, the Thermal Weapon Sight, is an all-weather and all terrain 24x7 system that makes night vision better than day for a soldier on duty. The thermal device is extremely light-weight and ergonomically designed. Panther offers the unique facility of a change of weapon and firer without a loss of accuracy. It comes with three lens options enabling detection ranging from 1km to 2.2km.

We recently participated in various tender processes which generated keen interest in the Indian Army and the Kerala Police,” Cyriac said.

The young entrepreneur had invested Rs 75 lakh towards his dream project which also saw a Turkish company 3E Elektro Optik Sistemler in collaborating with Ozak Technologies and its R&D division. The uniqueness of Cyriac’s thermal imaging unit is that it can also be used to check defects in solar panels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Kerala Police thermal imaging surveillance Kerala
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp