Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran quits from KPCC Political Affairs Committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran has resigned from KPCC's high power 21 member Political Affairs Committee citing that the PAC has become a scarecrow. He is peeved with the State Congress leadership for not holding talks with him on organisational revamping.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said it is unfortunate that Sudheeran decided to quit and will hold talks with him.

Sudheeran gave his resignation letter to State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Saturday. It is reliably learned that former KPCC president Sudheeran was keen on bringing one of his loyalists as Kollam District Congress Committee president. But the proposal was not considered by Sudhakaran. This has not gone down well with Sudheeran, and he was waiting for the appropriate time to quit from the PAC.

It was in September 2016, during Sudheeran’s tenure as State Congress president, that the PAC was constituted. Until then it was the two group leaders who used to take unilateral decisions. Sudheeran was keen to bring in a larger committee comprising senior and middle-level leaders who would also be in the knowhow of what’s happening in the party. It is from the same PAC that Sudheeran has now quit.

Even though Sudheeran remained tightlipped about the resignation, a senior leader close to him told TNIE that he was upset with the way organizational revamping was taking place.

“Sudheeran had shown his displeasure at the initial stages of the appointment of district chiefs. Then Sudhakaran went to Sudheeran’s house to pacify him. That time he allegedly raised the demand of giving a post to one of his loyalists in Kollam. Unfortunately, the State Congress leadership did not heed to his demands which have seen Sudheeran taking the extreme step now”, said a senior Congress leader.

The State Congress leadership was mulling over reconstituting the 21 member PAC as veteran leaders like C V Padmarajan, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai and Aryadan Mohammed have not been attending it lately. Also, the vacancies in the PAC after the demise of former Wayanad MP M I Shanavas and former senior Congress leader P C Chacko who had joined NCP, need to be filled.

Both Satheesan and Sudhakaran told reporters they are not aware why Sudheeran quit from the PAC.

“The allegation that the Congress leadership is not holding talks with the senior leaders is baseless. The leadership is not at fault. I spoke to Sudheeran over the phone and he did not reveal the reason behind his resignation. We have not decided to remove any senior leader from the PAC. Senior leaders like Mullapally Ramachandran will not respond to phone calls”, said Sudhakaran.

Satheesan did not hide his disappointment citing that it was through media reports that he came to know about the controversy. The leadership has decided to hold damage control measures. VD Satheesan is expected to meet Sudheeran in the coming days.