Ex-top cop Loknath Behera first ordered intel inquiry, then gave Monson’s home security

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former state police chief Loknath Behera has found himself in an embarrassing situation with a fresh set of documents showing how he allegedly helped self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal get protection for his house at Kaloor in Kochi.

Behera, who is now the Managing Director of Kochi Metro, has been under pressure over his alleged links with Monson after a few pictures of him at his ‘museum’ went viral on social media. It has been alleged that Behera ordered for the protection of Monson’s house despite being aware of his suspected activities.

The documents reveal that a letter was issued on behalf of Behera in June 2019 to ADGP (Intelligence) and district police chief, Kochi city, to do the needful for ensuring protection to Monson’s house and its premises through periodic monitoring.

Ironically, the letter was issued by the state police chief’s office a few weeks after Behera ordered an intelligence-wing inquiry against Monson. It was based on a source-based internal note, which had said his activities were suspicious. However, when contacted, Behera denied any wrongdoing by issuing such a letter. “I haven’t done anything illegal. All documents are available in the police headquarters for verification,” Behera said.

‘police chiefs don’t see all letters issued to wings’

Officials in police headquarters say state police chiefs do not see all letters issued to the wings concerned. The said letter was signed by a senior superintendent on behalf of Behera.

“The police headquarters received a letter from Monson requesting for periodic monitoring of his premises, where a large number of very rare and high-value unique antiques are kept. Like any other letter, it was forwarded to the wing concerned for follow-up action,” said an officer.

Sources close to Behera also said he had briefed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the circumstances that led to his visit to Monson’s museum in Kochi.