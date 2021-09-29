STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-top cop Loknath Behera first ordered intel inquiry, then gave Monson’s home security

Behera, who is now the Managing Director of Kochi Metro, has been under pressure over his alleged links with Monson after a few pictures of him at his ‘museum’ went viral on social media.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former DGP Loknath Behera with Monson’s collections at  his house in Kaloor, Kochi.

Former DGP Loknath Behera with Monson’s collections at  his house in Kaloor, Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former state police chief Loknath Behera has found himself in an embarrassing situation with a fresh set of documents showing how he allegedly helped self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal get protection for his house at Kaloor in Kochi.

Behera, who is now the Managing Director of Kochi Metro, has been under pressure over his alleged links with Monson after a few pictures of him at his ‘museum’ went viral on social media. It has been alleged that Behera ordered for the protection of Monson’s house despite being aware of his suspected activities.

The documents reveal that a letter was issued on behalf of Behera in June 2019 to ADGP (Intelligence) and district police chief, Kochi city, to do the needful for ensuring protection to Monson’s house and its premises through periodic monitoring.

Ironically, the letter was issued by the state police chief’s office a few weeks after Behera ordered an intelligence-wing inquiry against Monson. It was based on a source-based internal note, which had said his activities were suspicious. However, when contacted, Behera denied any wrongdoing by issuing such a letter. “I haven’t done anything illegal. All documents are available in the police headquarters for verification,” Behera said.

‘police chiefs don’t see all letters issued to wings’
Officials in police headquarters say state police chiefs do not see all letters issued to the wings concerned. The said letter was signed by a senior superintendent on behalf of Behera.

“The police headquarters received a letter from Monson requesting for periodic monitoring of his premises, where a large number of very rare and high-value unique antiques are kept. Like any other letter, it was forwarded to the wing concerned for follow-up action,” said an officer.

Sources close to Behera also said he had briefed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the circumstances that led to his visit to Monson’s museum in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loknath Behera Monson Mavunkal conman
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp