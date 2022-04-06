STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PWD restores bonus and incentives to contractors

An order has been issued in this regard. As per the order, contractors who complete work within 85% of the original time of completion will get a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as incentive. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move to address the issue of works lagging behind in state, the  government has restored providing bonus and incentives to contractors who complete  works in a time-bound manner.  An order has been issued in this regard. As per the order, contractors who complete work within 85% of the original time of completion will get a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as incentive. 

The order was issued on March 30 this year. With this order, clause 2112.2 of PWD manual has also been restored. Clause 2112.2 attributes the provision of giving bonus or incentives to contractors. The order states that the amount of bonus, if payable, should be paid along with the final bill after completion of work. 

The date of completion is the date on which final measurement is recorded in the e-measurement book. In this regard relevant videos and photos as proof of completion of work have to be  submitted to agreement authority with the remarks of the executing authority. Also, details of bonus/incentive should be mentioned in the notice inviting tender, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp