PWD restores bonus and incentives to contractors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move to address the issue of works lagging behind in state, the government has restored providing bonus and incentives to contractors who complete works in a time-bound manner. An order has been issued in this regard. As per the order, contractors who complete work within 85% of the original time of completion will get a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as incentive.

The order was issued on March 30 this year. With this order, clause 2112.2 of PWD manual has also been restored. Clause 2112.2 attributes the provision of giving bonus or incentives to contractors. The order states that the amount of bonus, if payable, should be paid along with the final bill after completion of work.

The date of completion is the date on which final measurement is recorded in the e-measurement book. In this regard relevant videos and photos as proof of completion of work have to be submitted to agreement authority with the remarks of the executing authority. Also, details of bonus/incentive should be mentioned in the notice inviting tender, it said.