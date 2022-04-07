K-Rail to Kerala HC: Govt officials have right to enter property for demarcation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as strong protests continue against SilverLine across Kerala, the semi high-speed rail project’s implementing body K-Rail informed the Kerala High Court on Monday that state government officials have absolute authority to enter private properties to demarcate and take levels of the notified land. K-Rail filed the affidavit in response to a group of petitions against SilverLine.

In the affidavit filed by joint general manager Deepa Joy, K-Rail stated the petitioners’ allegation that the government authorities were engaging in disproportionate use of force, exceeding their authority and causing grave human rights violation is incorrect.

The preliminary land acquisition proceedings were initiated based on the “in-principle approval” received from the Railway Board for finalising the feasibility report, the affidavit said. The ongoing social impact assessment is a preliminary land acquisition activity and it is not related to the DPR which is under examination by the Railway Board. The survey is not vitiated mala fide, the affidavit said.

Police cover sought to enable officials to work at sites: K-Rail

Kochi: K-Rail had sought police protection to enable the officials to work at sites. Protesters attacked officials and equipment were damaged, causing loss t o government. There were several instances in which protesters uprooted the survey stones laid by K-Rail as per the provisions of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act and Rules.

Hence, protection from the police department was solicited for carrying out the work, the affidavit said. When the case came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that “I have inputs to show that not a single inch of the land is frozen. There is no restriction on the said property since it is merely a social impact assessment, which has been accepted by the SC as well.”