KSEB officers’ association president suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB Officers’ Association president MG Suresh Kumar has been suspended by board chairman and managing director B Ashok for unlawful protest held on Tuesday against him. The Left leader’s suspension has been approved by Power Minister K Krishnankutty. He had served in the personal staff of former power ministers A K Balan and M M Mani.

When the 23rd CPM party congress is going on in Kannur, the board CMD’s decision to suspend the Left leader heading the KSEBOA has come at the most inopportune time. The officers association had held a token half-day protest on Tuesday against the suspension of executive engineer, A Jasmine Babu, challenging the dies non order by the CMD. Few protesters had barged into the board room which antagonised the director board members and the CMD further.

The suspension order states that Suresh Kumar, an executive engineer in the Power System Engineering section of the board, had made false allegations and statements to a news channel against the management and had also tarnished the image of the CMD.

“The CMD is taking vengeance against me for holding a protest against him on Tuesday. He is taking revenge against the Left-oriented KSEBOA. While a few of my colleagues are keen to take an aggressive stand against the two suspensions, another set of leaders want to have a continuous protest. A decision has to come from the top echelons of the CPM leadership that too when the party Congress is ongoing,” Suresh Kumar, who holds a PhD in power systems from Cusat, told TNIE.

Minister Krishnankutty who is currently in Palakkad will be returning to Thiruvananthapuram only on Tuesday. He said that both the board of directors of KSEBL and the KSEBOA had given separate complaints against Suresh Kumar and Ashok, respectively. “The government’s policies are applicable to everyone. The board’s decision to suspend Suresh Kumar is right,” said Krishnankutty.