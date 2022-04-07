STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi reiterates resolve to implement K-Rail project

“The opposition parties in the state are raising arguments which defy logic to stall this project.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Welcoming delegates at the CPM Party Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to implement the SilverLine project. The Opposition parties are trying to stall the project, Pinarayi said.

He said the Left government is trying to implement the semi high-speed rail system to make travel possible from the state’s most southern district to the most northern district in just four hours. Efforts are on to get the central government approval, he pointed out.

“The opposition parties in the state are raising arguments which defy logic to stall this project. The government believes in developing infrastructure while doing justice by ensuring fair compensation to people who have to move out of their homes. Our party is organising mass campaigns to drive home this point. The state government is giving equal importance to economic growth, social justice, and protection of environment while implementing projects,” the chief minister said.

Pinarayi also drew attention to his ambitious move to rebuild Kerala through the widely discussed Nava Kerala document presented at the recent party state conference. Referring to the same, he said the first Left government in Kerala — which came to power in 1957 under EMS — functioned based on a resolution adopted at the 1956 Party Congress in Thrissur. 

‘Only BJP can counter CPM’

T’Puram: Close on the heels of the CPM identifying BJP as its main enemy at the party congress, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan said it proves only the saffron party can counter the Marxist party’s goondaism.  The union minister said the BJP has been stopping the CPM from crushing democracy and insulting customs and beliefs. This is the reason why the CPM considers BJP as its main enemy, he said.

Muraleedharan said the Congress was incapacitated to take on the Marxist party and its leaders were vying to attend the party congress in Kannur. He said Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor too figured on the initial list of invitees to the seminar to be held as part of the party congress. “There seems to be no difference between the Congress and the party congress (of the CPM),” the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Pinarayi Vijayan K-Rail Silverline
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp