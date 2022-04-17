Thousands throng Mangaladevi temple on Chitra Pournami day

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Chitra Pournami festival of Goddess Mangaladevi was celebrated with grandeur at the ancient temple located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The temple, which is in ruins, opens only for one day a year and thousands of devotees from Kerala and Tamil Nadu trekked the 14 km-long forest path to offer prayers.

According to Forest department sources, 11,326 devotees visited the temple on Saturday. Most of the pilgrims preferred to avail the jeep service. The district administrations of Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The poojas were conducted by Travancore Devaswom Board in coordination with Tamil Nadu Mangala Devi Kannagi Trust. A team of priests led by Thantri Suryakalady Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathiripad conducted poojas in the sanctum sanctorum of Devi, Lord Shiva and Ganapathi while a five-member team of priests from Tamil Nadu led by Theni Thevathanappetti Annai Kamakshi Amman Kovil chief priest Rajalinga swamy conducted poojas in coordination with Kerala priests. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said there was good coordination between Kerala and Tamil Nadu in conducting the festival smoothly.

The Idukki administration had deployed 115 revenue staff and 435 police personnel including 5 DySPs. The health department deployed a 21-member medical team and 4 ambulances. The forest department deployed 200 personnel at 13 points along the trek route. Periyar East deputy director Sunil Babu, assistant field director P J Shuhaib and wildlife warden B Rahul had overseen the preparations that started 10 days ago. Meanwhile, traffic went haywire as vehicles carrying pilgrims thronged the entry point in Kumily. The pilgrims who arrived in Kumily on Friday had a tough time as most of the restaurants were closed on the occasion of Good Friday and Vishu.

Elephant attacks camp shed

A wild elephant attacked a camp shed set up by Kerala Forest department on the trek route from Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. According to sources, a deputy range officer had a miraculous escape. Meanwhile, the trekking from Kumily was briefly stopped as two wild elephants and a bison crossed the road leading to the temple on Saturday morning.