STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thousands throng Mangaladevi temple on Chitra Pournami day

The Chitra Pournami festival of Goddess Mangaladevi was celebrated with grandeur at the ancient temple located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees thronging the Mangaladevi temple located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve on the occasion of Chithra Pournami on Saturday. The temple opens for poojas only for one day ayear|pics:Shiyami

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The Chitra Pournami festival of Goddess Mangaladevi was celebrated with grandeur at the ancient temple located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The temple, which is in ruins, opens only for one day a year and thousands of devotees from Kerala and Tamil Nadu trekked the 14 km-long forest path to offer prayers.

According to Forest department sources, 11,326 devotees visited the temple on Saturday. Most of the pilgrims preferred to avail the jeep service. The district administrations of Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. 

The poojas were conducted by Travancore Devaswom Board in coordination with Tamil Nadu Mangala Devi Kannagi Trust. A team of priests led by Thantri Suryakalady Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathiripad conducted poojas in the sanctum sanctorum of Devi, Lord Shiva and Ganapathi while a five-member team of priests from Tamil Nadu led by Theni Thevathanappetti Annai Kamakshi Amman Kovil chief priest Rajalinga swamy conducted poojas in coordination with Kerala priests. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said there was good coordination between Kerala and Tamil Nadu in conducting the festival smoothly.

The Idukki administration had deployed 115 revenue staff and 435 police personnel including 5 DySPs. The health department deployed a 21-member medical team and 4 ambulances. The forest department deployed 200 personnel at 13 points along the trek route. Periyar East deputy director Sunil Babu, assistant field director P J Shuhaib and wildlife warden B Rahul had overseen the preparations that started 10 days ago. Meanwhile, traffic went haywire as vehicles carrying pilgrims thronged the entry point in Kumily. The pilgrims who arrived in Kumily on Friday had a tough time as most of the restaurants were closed on the occasion of Good Friday and Vishu.

Elephant attacks camp shed
A wild elephant attacked a camp shed set up by Kerala Forest department on the trek route from Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. According to sources, a deputy range officer had a miraculous escape. Meanwhile, the trekking from Kumily was briefly stopped as two wild elephants and a bison crossed the road leading to the temple on Saturday morning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Pournami Mangaladevi temple
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp