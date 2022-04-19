STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode airport development: Land owners’ concerns to be addressed

Malappuram MP Abdussamad Samadani, Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim, Kozhikode airport director R Mahalingam and District Collector V R Premkumar were present.

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Steps will be taken to alleviate the concerns of the people whose land will be acquired for the development of the Kozhikode airport runway, said Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday.  He was speaking at a meeting held here to discuss the matters related to the land acquisition. 

A technical committee will meet the land owners to allay their fears. “The land will be acquired only after providing compensation to the people. The land owners will get the same package as the people who handed over their land for the national highway development,” he said.

