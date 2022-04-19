STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB chairman bans siege by officers as CPM belittles ally

KSEBL chairman and managing director B Ashok has banned the officers’ association from laying siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Published: 19th April 2022

Image of KSEB tower used for representational purposes (Photo | Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB chairman and managing director B Ashok has banned the officers’ association from laying siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday. Terming it as a violation of service rules, Ashok has warned of stringent action against those employees who take part in the siege. 

Power Minister K Krishnankutty is slated to hold talks with the CITU, INTUC and AITUC on the dispute in the promotion of linemen, but not with the KSEBOA. When the indefinite protest by the KSEBOA reached a week on Monday, its president M G Suresh Kumar’s article in CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ is seen as the party endorsing the protest against LDF constituent JD(S)’s minister holding the power portfolio.

The protestors were, in fact, expecting the CMD to announce dies non against their protest notice. Since that has not happened, they say it is clear that Ashok is keen on preventing a section of them from attending the siege. While Krishnankutty has not evinced any interest in holding talks with the KSEBOA, they have claimed that 1,000 staff will lay siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan  will inaugurate the protest. 

