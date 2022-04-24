STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NH-widening work will be over by 2025 end: VK Singh

National Highway widening in the state will be completed by the end of 2025, said General V K Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

VK Singh

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: National Highway widening in the state will be completed by the end of 2025, said General VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways. Speaking to reporters at Embett near Pariyaram on Saturday, after reviewing the progress of work in connection with the widening of NH in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, Singh said the ministry is fully satisfied with progress of work in the state. 

“NH-widening work has been progressing well strictly adhering to all the criteria in connection with the project,” he said. “The work is progressing well with the aim of making NH 66 six-lane. Unlike other states, state government has been meeting 25 per cent of the total expenses incurred for land acquisition,” said Singh. “So far, state government has given Rs 5311 crore as compensation to those who had given up their land for the construction of NH,” he said.

