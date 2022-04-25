STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mishkal Mosque attack commemoration in Kerala delivers lesson in communal harmony 

For every Muslim in Kozhikode, and the people associated with the historic Mishkal Mosque at Kuttichira, the 22nd day of Ramadan fasting is a poignant occasion.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of Khasi Foundation honour the family head of the current descendants of Zamorins in Kozhikode on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  For every Muslim in Kozhikode, and the people associated with the historic Mishkal Mosque at Kuttichira, the 22nd day of Ramadan fasting is a poignant occasion. It marks another anniversary of the Portuguese attack on the mosque, on January 3, 1510. Though the mosque still bears traces of the assault, it now stands as a prime example of communal harmony. For it was the Zamorin, a Hindu king, who soothed the nerves of his Muslim subjects by repairing the mosque.

In remembrance of this great harmony between the two communities, the representatives of the Khasi Foundation of Kozhikode visited the residence of the current descendants of the erstwhile Zamorin kings’ as a mark of respect. They presented the family head with a painting of the Mishkal Mosque, along with a ponnada. Made of wood, the mosque had five-storeys initially but was damaged in arson during the Portuguese attack.

The major highlights of the mosque are the Italian-tiled entrance, 24 engraved wooden pillars that support the entire structure, 47 carved doors and a big prayer hall capable of accommodating around 300 people. The over seven-centuries-old mosque is now the headquarters of the Khasi Foundation of Kozhikode.

History has it that the Portuguese force, led by Alfonso de Albuquerque who came to Kozhikode as the successor of Vasco da Gama, entered the town via the Kallai river and set the Mishkal Mosque on fire. The attack destroyed the mihrab (pulpit) of the mosque and damaged the first floor partially.

During the counter-attack, the Portuguese fort was demolished by the Zamorin’s army and the Muslims, and its timber was used to rebuild the mosque. Sheikh Zainuddin Makhdoom Tuhfatul Mujahideen reports that more than 500 Nair-Muslim soldiers fought against the Portuguese soldiers, many of whom were killed, and that it took 100 years to rebuild the mosque in various stages.

The Khasi Nalakath Mohammed Koya Foundation commemorates this event by thanking the ‘Zamorin King’ for his solidarity with Muslims and mosques at the time. The delegation led by Ramzi Ismail and Mishkal Mosque Secretary Naduvilakam Ummer, was received by Zamorin family members Govind Chandrasekhar, Sarasija, Shanthi and Maya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mishkal mosque Communal harmony
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp