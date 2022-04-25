WCC expresses concern over transfer of actor assault case probe officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has expressed concern over the transfer of S Sreejith, who was heading the investigation into the actor abduction and sexual assault case, allegedly masterminded by actor Dileep.

Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Crime Branch, was transferred and posted as the transport commissioner in a reshuffle of senior police officers on Friday. “The reshuffle of the police officers comes at a time when the investigation into the attack against our colleague entered the last stage.

The move has sabotaged all our hopes. When the court has given one-and-half months’ time for further investigation in the case, the change in the investigation officer is akin to the anti-climaxes in our police films,” WCC said in a Facebook post. Sreejith was also investigating the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Dileep to kill the police officials who were investigating the actor assault case.

In the reshuffle, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, ADGP Prisons, gets the ADGP Crime Branch post and will now be heading the sensational case. “A series of new revelations came out when the case was drifting away and many thought it could not be proven. The new revelations proved what our colleague (the victim) had feared; that the defence counsel was trying to sabotage the case.

While the investigation was proceeding against this allegation, the defence counsel approached the government against the investigation officers, and then the reshuffle happened. This is very disconcerting,” the WCC said.

Sreejith’s transfer: K K Rema lashes out at govt

Kozhikode: Vadakara MLA K K Rema said that the government’s sudden move to remove ADGP S Sreejith, the investigation officer of the actor assault case, is to protect the accused. The government has made a highly criminal intervention to weaken the pace of the case, said Rema. “The government’s action indicates that the investigation is not going properly.

At a critical juncture in the case, a key investigation official has been replaced. It has become clear that the government is making false statement that they support women,” she said. She also expressed doubts if the latest interference of the government is aimed at saving accused Dileep and his lawyer B Raman Pillai, who was also the opposition lawyer in the T P Chandrash-ekharan murder case. The actress had earlier alleged that Pillai was sabotaging the case along with the accused. The complaint said he directly called up the 20 witnesses and influenced them.