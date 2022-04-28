STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train coaches, stations rented for Rs 61 lakh for film shoots

Published: 28th April 2022

South Central Railways
By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will earn Rs 61 lakh by renting five coaches and allowing use of Ernakulam, Aluva and Guruvayur stations for shoots.  

This is the highest revenue made by railways from renting space for shoots. Railway sources in Thiruvananthapuram said the shooting will be held for three days from Thursday for a web series that would be released on an OTT platform. 

When contacted, the crew of was reluctant to disclose more details, saying they wanted to keep things under wraps.

