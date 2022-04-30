Expect disruptions on days of acute shortage: Kerala State Electricity Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : While the 15-minute power cut will end by Saturday, shorter interruptions can be expected on days of acute shortage until the coal crisis ends, the Kerala State Electricity Board said on Friday.

The board will purchase 250MW per day additionally to make up for the current shortage till May 31, KSEB Chairman and Managing Director B Ashok told reporters here. “The board will spend up to a maximum of `20 per unit for the additional purchase. This is in excess of the cap — `12 per unit — fixed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission,” he said.

No severe curbs on industries

“The additional expense, Rs 1.50 crore a day, will not be passed on to the consumers,” Ashok said. He said restrictions similar to that witnessed on Friday can be expected on May 3 when the state would face a shortage of 400MW. The board has asked high tension and extra high tension customers to cut down on the use of electricity during peak hours.

“There won’t be severe restrictions on industries which are on a comeback after the Covid crisis. Domestic consumers can help the board by turning two switches off. They are requested not to use high consumption equipment between 6pm and 11pm. The board expects the shortage to end by May-end,” the KSEB chairman said.

On Thursday, the state’s average consumption during peak hours went up from 4,281MW to 4,548MW. “The current restrictions are load control, not load shedding, as claimed by certain people. The board has resorted to load control on many occasions in recent years,” Ashok pointed out. He said only three of the 27 power generation stations associated with the KSEB work on imported coal, with about 78MW met by these stations during peak hours.

“Hence, Kerala’s shortage is limited when compared to some other states like Tamil Nadu or Delhi. The coal crisis also scuttled KSEB’s scheduled swap purchases.” KSEB will buy power from the NTPC plant at Kayamkulam if the coal crisis does not end by October, and the plant has been asked to purchase naphtha, Ashok added.

118MW more from August

With the first stage of the Thottiyar hydel project having received enviro-nmental cleara-nce, the 70MW plant will begin production in three months, the KSEB chairman said.