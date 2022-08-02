Sriram removed as Alappuzha district collector, sent to Supplyco

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing protests from various quarters, the Kerala government removed Sriram Venkitaraman from the post of Alappuzha district collector, barely a week after he assumed office. He has been made general manager of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

In an order issued late on Monday, the government appointed SC development department director V R K Teja Mylavarapu as the new Alappuzha collector. Sriram is the prime accused in the drink driving accident that led to the death of journalist K M Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019. The government’s decision to appoint him as Alappuzha district collector had kicked up a row.

‘Sriram removed as protests could have affected duties’

Opposition parties, journalists’ unions and social activists had taken to the streets against the move.There were voices of dissent even within the LDF.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had initially defended the move terming the appointment as a routine career progression of an IAS officer.

Top government sources said the decision to remove Sriram was taken following the realisation that he would not be able to undertake many tasks as district collector that need close interaction with people, especially due to the protests.

Meanwhile, the Monday order also gave additional charge of MD, Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to mining and geology department director Devidas N. Anupam Mishra, the director of programme implementation evaluation and monitoring department, has been given the full additional charge of director, scheduled castes development department.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing protests from various quarters, the Kerala government removed Sriram Venkitaraman from the post of Alappuzha district collector, barely a week after he assumed office. He has been made general manager of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation. In an order issued late on Monday, the government appointed SC development department director V R K Teja Mylavarapu as the new Alappuzha collector. Sriram is the prime accused in the drink driving accident that led to the death of journalist K M Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019. The government’s decision to appoint him as Alappuzha district collector had kicked up a row. ‘Sriram removed as protests could have affected duties’ Opposition parties, journalists’ unions and social activists had taken to the streets against the move.There were voices of dissent even within the LDF.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had initially defended the move terming the appointment as a routine career progression of an IAS officer. Top government sources said the decision to remove Sriram was taken following the realisation that he would not be able to undertake many tasks as district collector that need close interaction with people, especially due to the protests. Meanwhile, the Monday order also gave additional charge of MD, Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to mining and geology department director Devidas N. Anupam Mishra, the director of programme implementation evaluation and monitoring department, has been given the full additional charge of director, scheduled castes development department.