Home States Kerala

Sriram removed as Alappuzha district collector, sent to Supplyco

In an order issued late on Monday, the government appointed SC development department director V R K Teja Mylavarapu as the new Alappuzha collector.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing protests from various quarters, the Kerala government removed Sriram Venkitaraman from the post of Alappuzha district collector, barely a week after he assumed office. He has been made general manager of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

In an order issued late on Monday, the government appointed SC development department director V R K Teja Mylavarapu as the new Alappuzha collector.  Sriram is the prime accused in the drink driving accident that led to the death of journalist K M Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019.  The government’s decision to appoint him as Alappuzha district collector had kicked up a row.

‘Sriram removed as protests could have affected duties’

Opposition parties, journalists’ unions and social activists had taken to the streets against the move.There were voices of dissent even within the LDF.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had initially defended the move terming the appointment as a routine career progression of an IAS officer.
Top government sources said the decision to remove Sriram was taken following the realisation that he would not be able to undertake many tasks as district collector that need close interaction with people, especially due to the protests.

Meanwhile, the Monday order also gave additional charge of MD, Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to mining and geology department director Devidas N. Anupam Mishra, the director of programme implementation evaluation and monitoring department, has been given the full additional charge of director, scheduled castes development department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supplyco Kerala Alappuzha Sriram Venkitaraman
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Why is the case not progressing? The trial should have been completed long ago. Is he so powerful that he can stop it?
    22 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp