Six flights bound for Kozhikode diverted to Kochi due to inclement weather

Flights of Air Arabia from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Gulf Air from Bahrain, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, Qatar Airways from Doha and Indigo airline from Doha were re-routed to Kochi airport.

Published: 05th August 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to inclement weather in Kozhikode, six flights from the Middle East bound for Karipur were re-routed to Kochi on Thursday. All but one returned to Kozhikode safely later in the day, officials said.

Flights of Air Arabia from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Gulf Air from Bahrain, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, Qatar Airways from Doha and Indigo airline from Doha were re-routed to Kochi airport. The diverted flights landed at Kochi airport after 2.30 am.

“Of these, four flights except Qatar Airways returned to Kozhikode as the weather conditions became favourable,” said a CIAL spokesperson. The 128 passengers of Qatar Airways were taken by road to Kozhikode in three tourist buses arranged by the airline company, he said.

In addition, an Indigo Airline 1712 from Doha to Kozhikode airport was diverted to Kochi airport at 3.53 pm due to bad weather and departed at 5.51 pm after receiving clearance.

