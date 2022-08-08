Urban sketchers: These artists of Kerala gather every Sunday to follow their passion

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Heritage buildings, a group of like-minded people and a lot of art, that’s a Sunday morning for every Urban Sketcher in Thrissur district. A community of artists, Urban Sketchers Thrissur, organises gatherings every Sunday to do on-location sketching. Ditching their lazy Sunday morning routine, these art enthusiasts visit interesting architectures to follow their passion for art and connect to people.

On August 7, the Urban Sketchers gathered at the ‘Ittyanath Madom’, a building constructed during the reign of the Cochin royal family. The structure, surrounded by lush greenery lured many young artists making it hard for them to decide what to draw.

For Vrinda, a mother of two and a lecturer at Sree Kerala Varma College, the session with the Urban Sketchers was liberating. It was her first session. While drawing has always been her passion, it took a back seat when she became a mother. So when she joined the session after a lot of planning, Vrindra enjoyed every bit of it and was truly happy.

According to Ravindranath Balakrishnan, founder of the Thrissur chapter of Urban Sketchers, it is a platform for passionate artists to connect to fellow artists and practice their art. A Thrissur native, Ravindranath is settled in Vietnam and used to attend the sessions of Urban sketchers there. Ravindranath decided to create such a platform in the cultural capital, where artists are present on every corner, because of the experience and exposure he got through the sessions in Vietnam.

“From the first session in March, we have been receiving great response. Students from Fine Arts college, architect students, housewives, working women, as well as retired professionals come under one roof to draw and share their experiences,” said Krishnakumar, who flies to Thrissur once every month to coordinate the activities of Urban Sketchers.

Amritha Samuel K, an architecture student at GEC, has been attending all the sessions of Urban Sketchers and finds it interesting to connect with other artists. “Being an architect student, this platform helps me understand various heritage structures. But above all, it is the passion for drawing that drives me to be a part of it,” she said.

Sumesh Ashokan, a bank employee, comes all the way from Irinjalakkuda to attend the programme as it refreshes his mind. Niranjana Varma who owns an art studio titled ‘Palavaka’ at Ittyanath Madom, sees the sessions of Urban Sketchers as an opportunity to master her art. “As we get busier in life, we become too lazy to practice art. For me, this platform helps bring back the disciplined student in me who takes effort to practice the skill and polish it,” she said.

The Urban Sketchers have so far drawn the landmarks of Thrissur such as the Sakthan palace, Kollengode palace, Government Engineering College, and Fine Arts College. The session at ‘Puthanpalli’, the Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours, was also a delightful experience for the artists.

“When we do on-location drawings, we not only sketch the buildings or streets, but the life of people associated with it,” said Ravendranath. Urban Sketchers Thrissur is planning to organise a large gathering in September when they complete 25 sessions.

THRISSUR: Heritage buildings, a group of like-minded people and a lot of art, that’s a Sunday morning for every Urban Sketcher in Thrissur district. A community of artists, Urban Sketchers Thrissur, organises gatherings every Sunday to do on-location sketching. Ditching their lazy Sunday morning routine, these art enthusiasts visit interesting architectures to follow their passion for art and connect to people. On August 7, the Urban Sketchers gathered at the ‘Ittyanath Madom’, a building constructed during the reign of the Cochin royal family. The structure, surrounded by lush greenery lured many young artists making it hard for them to decide what to draw. For Vrinda, a mother of two and a lecturer at Sree Kerala Varma College, the session with the Urban Sketchers was liberating. It was her first session. While drawing has always been her passion, it took a back seat when she became a mother. So when she joined the session after a lot of planning, Vrindra enjoyed every bit of it and was truly happy. According to Ravindranath Balakrishnan, founder of the Thrissur chapter of Urban Sketchers, it is a platform for passionate artists to connect to fellow artists and practice their art. A Thrissur native, Ravindranath is settled in Vietnam and used to attend the sessions of Urban sketchers there. Ravindranath decided to create such a platform in the cultural capital, where artists are present on every corner, because of the experience and exposure he got through the sessions in Vietnam. “From the first session in March, we have been receiving great response. Students from Fine Arts college, architect students, housewives, working women, as well as retired professionals come under one roof to draw and share their experiences,” said Krishnakumar, who flies to Thrissur once every month to coordinate the activities of Urban Sketchers. Amritha Samuel K, an architecture student at GEC, has been attending all the sessions of Urban Sketchers and finds it interesting to connect with other artists. “Being an architect student, this platform helps me understand various heritage structures. But above all, it is the passion for drawing that drives me to be a part of it,” she said. Sumesh Ashokan, a bank employee, comes all the way from Irinjalakkuda to attend the programme as it refreshes his mind. Niranjana Varma who owns an art studio titled ‘Palavaka’ at Ittyanath Madom, sees the sessions of Urban Sketchers as an opportunity to master her art. “As we get busier in life, we become too lazy to practice art. For me, this platform helps bring back the disciplined student in me who takes effort to practice the skill and polish it,” she said. The Urban Sketchers have so far drawn the landmarks of Thrissur such as the Sakthan palace, Kollengode palace, Government Engineering College, and Fine Arts College. The session at ‘Puthanpalli’, the Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours, was also a delightful experience for the artists. “When we do on-location drawings, we not only sketch the buildings or streets, but the life of people associated with it,” said Ravendranath. Urban Sketchers Thrissur is planning to organise a large gathering in September when they complete 25 sessions.