KSEB opens four floodgates of Edamalayar dam

The KSEB opened four spillway shutters of the Edamalayar dam at 11 am on Tuesday as the water level in the dam crossed the upper rule curve level.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image of KSEB tower used for representational purposes (Photo | Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSEB opened four spillway shutters of the Edamalayar dam at 11 am on Tuesday as the water level in the dam crossed the upper rule curve level. Though the district collector gave permission to release 350 cumecs of water from 6 am to 6 pm, the dam is releasing only 238.68 cumecs of water. The water from Edamalayar flows through Bhoothathankettu dam where all the 15 shutters are kept open. Bhoothathankettu dam is releasing 1,700 cumecs of water into Periyar.

Idukki dam is releasing 350 cumecs of water into Periyar. Though there is heavy flow from Idukki and Edamalayar dams, there has not been any significant rise in the water level at Aluva, Eloor and Paravur in Ernakulam district which has come as a big relief to the district administration.

As rain has subsided, the water level is low in the coastal areas which made situation favourable to release more water from Idukki  and Edamalayar. However, the police, fire and rescue, revenue department and the NDRF are monitoring the situation. If situation arises the people living on the banks of Periyar will be evacuated. The water level in Periyar at Aluva was 2.175 m at 7 pm on Tuesday. The danger level is 3.76 m.

The water level in Edamalayar dam stood at 164.75 m at 7pm which is 87.94 percent of the storage capacity. The full reservoir level of the dam is 169 m. Floodgates no 2 and 3 have been raised by 100 m and gates 1 and 4 have been raised by 75 m. The dam is receiving an inflow of 4.47 MCM per three hours and the storage shows a rising trend.

