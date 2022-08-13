Home States Kerala

All public services in Kerala will be available on mobile next year

Kerala getting ready for revolutionizing the services and certifications offered by local authorities on a single platform.

Published: 13th August 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Santhosh Babu, chief mission director, Information Kerala Mission. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every service and certification offered by several departments of the Government of Kerala will be available and accessible on a single platform by next year, says Santhosh Babu, chief mission director, Information Kerala Mission (IKM).

This will be made possible by integrating the services currently offered through more than thirty platforms and directly accessible on your mobile phone. Initially, the e-services will begin to operate in five modules from October onwards.

Santhosh Babu was speaking while addressing the CREDAI Kerala state conference being held at Kochi. He spoke on ‘Unlocking Kerala’s Economy through Digital Transformation and Ease of Doing Business'.

Every citizen will be provided with an individual dashboard, which offers more than seven hundred services, on a single platform. To facilitate this, a Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed up with the Central Government.

"The general public should not unnecessarily be visiting various offices for services offered by local authorities. Kerala is leading in e-governance in the country. Every government official should change their attitude and behave as servants to the public," he said.

Santosh Babu said the situation is very conducive and we need to implement the advantages of the latest technology to boost growth.

"If all the departments work in tandem, Kerala can create history and be an example to the nation. Internet is a basic right of every citizen, as declared by the Government of Kerala and the mindset of people should change accordingly."

"Every citizen has the right to enjoy quality service and lifestyle as prevailing in other countries. ‘Ease of doing business' should not be there just on the papers but accessible to all. Only technological advancements like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence can leverage growth in our State. The much-acclaimed slogan – ‘Roti, Kapada, Makan’ may be added with ‘Band width’ too, for a formidable living," he said.

He said KFON, the state government's ambitious project to obviate the digital divide, is progressing fast and ready for taking off soon.

"It is delayed due to the ongoing works on national highways, only 2,200 km of optical fiber laying is pending out of 35,000 km.

"KFON will offer impeccable services to customers, by enhancing internet reach in rural areas using four corridors and 5G leadership package," claimed Santhosh Babu.

