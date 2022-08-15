Home States Kerala

AI system to prevent jumbo deaths near Kerala's Walayar track

The state government has sanctioned `7 crore for the project. The last date for submitting tender bid is September 8.

Published: 15th August 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Forest Department has floated a tender for setting up an artificial intelligence system to prevent elephant deaths on the railway tracks between Madukkarai and Walayar in Coimbatore district. The state government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the project. The last date for submitting a tender bid is September 8.

According to sources, the forest is straddled by two railway lines in the East-West direction, which pass through the Madukkarai forest range for 1.8 km and 2.8 km respectively. The tracks have numerous hot spots for elephant crossings, which have resulted in six train collisions and in the death of 11 elephants, since 2008.

Based on the elephant crossing frequency, a vulnerable sector of 13 km of tracks has been identified and the forest department, along with the Ministry of Railways has planned to use the AI-based, autonomous surveillance system in the area, to warn officials about elephant crossings. The warning would be communicated to the railway authorities using a suitable wired/wireless communication interface.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Forest Department Elephant death Jumbo death
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp