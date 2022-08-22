Kerala engineer resurfaces in IS propaganda magazine, probe on

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Security agencies have swung into action after reference to a Kerala engineer, who was reportedly killed while fighting for the Islamic State (IS) in Libya, surfaced again in an IS propaganda magazine.

Illustration carried with the article

in Voice of Khorasan

The latest edition of Voice of Khorasan, IS’ mouthpiece in Afghanistan and surrounding regions, carried an article on Abu Bakr Al Hindi, “who was born in Kerala in a Christian family.” As reported by TNIE on June 4, 2021, the person was earlier mentioned in an IS document ‘Know your martyrs’, following which a detailed probe was launched to trace his family.

The agencies have now contacted engineers’ associations in Bengaluru and Kerala to find information about such a person. However, the lack of information about Abu’s real name as well as details about his family has adversely affected the investigation.

The family knows but is afraid to come out in public: Cops

It is assumed Abu might have left for Libya from the Gulf, after telling his family that he had got a job there. The police believe the family members might be aware of the developments but are reluctant to come out in the open fearing consequences. As per the Voice of Khorasan article, Abu got attracted to Islam after reading about ‘Prophet Isa and his mother Maryam’ in a material provided by a Dawa’h (propagation of religion) bookstall.

It said Abu was drawn to the IS after listening to the lectures of Anwar al-Awlaki, the controversial preacher who was killed in the US drone attack in 2011. Abu’s repeated attempts to migrate to IS-controlled areas in Yemen failed due to logistics issues, said the magazine, adding that the “opportunity” to join the Libyan module later opened up with the help of his friends in the Gulf.

After reaching Libya, Abu underwent military training under IS in Sirte, it said. “Brother Abu Bakr joined operation istishhadi (suicide attack). When the apostates reached gate 40, he was selected and carried out istishhadi operation on the murtaddin and attained martyrdom,” it said.

Voice of Khorasan is published by Al Azaim Foundation, which has emerged as the most important media house of the IS in Afghanistan. It has become a major tool in the propaganda war between IS and the Taliban, which are locked in a fierce battle for domination after the latter took control of Afghanistan.

KOZHIKODE: Security agencies have swung into action after reference to a Kerala engineer, who was reportedly killed while fighting for the Islamic State (IS) in Libya, surfaced again in an IS propaganda magazine. Illustration carried with the article in Voice of KhorasanThe latest edition of Voice of Khorasan, IS’ mouthpiece in Afghanistan and surrounding regions, carried an article on Abu Bakr Al Hindi, “who was born in Kerala in a Christian family.” As reported by TNIE on June 4, 2021, the person was earlier mentioned in an IS document ‘Know your martyrs’, following which a detailed probe was launched to trace his family. The agencies have now contacted engineers’ associations in Bengaluru and Kerala to find information about such a person. However, the lack of information about Abu’s real name as well as details about his family has adversely affected the investigation. The family knows but is afraid to come out in public: Cops It is assumed Abu might have left for Libya from the Gulf, after telling his family that he had got a job there. The police believe the family members might be aware of the developments but are reluctant to come out in the open fearing consequences. As per the Voice of Khorasan article, Abu got attracted to Islam after reading about ‘Prophet Isa and his mother Maryam’ in a material provided by a Dawa’h (propagation of religion) bookstall. It said Abu was drawn to the IS after listening to the lectures of Anwar al-Awlaki, the controversial preacher who was killed in the US drone attack in 2011. Abu’s repeated attempts to migrate to IS-controlled areas in Yemen failed due to logistics issues, said the magazine, adding that the “opportunity” to join the Libyan module later opened up with the help of his friends in the Gulf. After reaching Libya, Abu underwent military training under IS in Sirte, it said. “Brother Abu Bakr joined operation istishhadi (suicide attack). When the apostates reached gate 40, he was selected and carried out istishhadi operation on the murtaddin and attained martyrdom,” it said. Voice of Khorasan is published by Al Azaim Foundation, which has emerged as the most important media house of the IS in Afghanistan. It has become a major tool in the propaganda war between IS and the Taliban, which are locked in a fierce battle for domination after the latter took control of Afghanistan.