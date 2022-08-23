As Kerala govt blames NHAI over potholes, its own NH wing’s role remains unclear

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has time and again blamed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over potholes on NHs in the state. Amid all this, the role of his department’s NH wing, tasked with the maintenance of 548km of NHs in the state, remains unclear. The government has been spending crores of rupees to pay the salaries of the wing’s employees — all 902 of them. This fiscal, `62.70 crore has been set aside for the purpose.

As per the PWD work manual, accessed by TNIE, the wing is responsible for overseeing the planning, project preparation, construction, maintenance and scheduling of work on all NHs entrusted to them by the Centre and associated bridges. It said the chief engineer is responsible for taking steps to get proposals approved by the Union Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MoRTH), while the superintending engineer — whose average monthly salary is between `1.18 lakh to `1.63 lakh — has to conducts routine site inspections and evaluate the progress of the work on the NHs.

For NHAI to take prompt action, superintending engineers must also notify them of any damage to the highways. At present, 548km of NH roads are under the wing. The rest were handed over to NHAI last year as part of the development of NH-66, Kollam-Shenkottai, Kochi-Madurai and Palakkad-Kozhikode stretches.

With this, NHAI is maintaining and developing 1,620km of roads in Kerala. “For the past five years, MoRTH sent funds to the PWD wing for road maintenance and filling potholes before the roads were handed over to NHAI. However, the funds were not utilised by the wing to repair the highways properly,” said a source, adding, “Now, fixing the roads is the NHAI’s responsibility.”

PWD official: NH wing will be restructured

A senior PWD official told TNIE that the state government had recently planned to restructure the NH wing to reduce staff strength as a significant portion of the NHs under PWD’s control were transferred to NHAI last year.

“It is true that the wing has several employees. As first step, we intend to restructure the wing by moving some of the staffers to other PWD wings. It was done on a small scale recently,” said the official, adding that the NH division has been looking after the national highways. “The responsibility of fixing the potholes formed on the highways now is on NHAI and the contractors selected for the roads’ development,” said the official.

