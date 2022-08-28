Ailing Kodiyeri steps down, M V Govindan appointed as new Kerala CPM Secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise and Local self-government minister M V Govindan has become the new CPM State secretary. This decision was taken at the crucial CPM Secretariat meeting held at AKG Centre following the incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's ill health. With the anointment of CPM Central Committee member Govindan, the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government is expected to see an overhaul.

The decision to bring in 69-year-old Govindan as the successor of Kodiyeri was taken after senior leaders comprising CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Politburo leader M A Baby and LDF convener E P Jayarajan were huddled with him at his apartment opposite to the AKG Centre.

It is reliably learned that the top brass of the CPM leadership urged Kodiyeri to continue in office. But Kodiyeri was certain that it is better to have a full-time leader who can devote more time for the party's day to day activities. The CPM State committee held under the aegis of E P Jayarajan also took the decision in favour of Govindan. Former CPM general secretary Prakash Karat and CPM central committee leader A Vijayaraghavan also attended the meeting.

Govindan had served as the former Kannur district secretary and CPM State committee member. He was a former physical education teacher at Morazha school. He is the son of K Kunjambu and M V Madhavi. His wife P K Shyamala was the former Taliparamba corporation chairperson. The couple has got two sons, Shyamjith and Kuttan. Govindan told reporters that the party has not decided on the cabinet reshuffling.

"An appropriate decision will be taken later by the party. Currently, am not stepping down from my minister role", said Govindan.

The next CPM State Secretariat will take a call on cabinet expansion. Jayarajan told reporters that a decision has not been taken on the cabinet expansion. There are chances of the CPM finding a replacement for former fisheries minister Saji Cherian who had to step down from office following his controversial speech against the Constitution.

The ailing Kodiyeri will be leaving for Chennai on Monday where he will be admitted to Appollo Hospital there for further treatment. Kodiyeri was elected as the CPM secretary for the third time in a row during the 23rd CPM party conference held in Kochi last March.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise and Local self-government minister M V Govindan has become the new CPM State secretary. This decision was taken at the crucial CPM Secretariat meeting held at AKG Centre following the incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's ill health. With the anointment of CPM Central Committee member Govindan, the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government is expected to see an overhaul. The decision to bring in 69-year-old Govindan as the successor of Kodiyeri was taken after senior leaders comprising CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Politburo leader M A Baby and LDF convener E P Jayarajan were huddled with him at his apartment opposite to the AKG Centre. It is reliably learned that the top brass of the CPM leadership urged Kodiyeri to continue in office. But Kodiyeri was certain that it is better to have a full-time leader who can devote more time for the party's day to day activities. The CPM State committee held under the aegis of E P Jayarajan also took the decision in favour of Govindan. Former CPM general secretary Prakash Karat and CPM central committee leader A Vijayaraghavan also attended the meeting. Govindan had served as the former Kannur district secretary and CPM State committee member. He was a former physical education teacher at Morazha school. He is the son of K Kunjambu and M V Madhavi. His wife P K Shyamala was the former Taliparamba corporation chairperson. The couple has got two sons, Shyamjith and Kuttan. Govindan told reporters that the party has not decided on the cabinet reshuffling. "An appropriate decision will be taken later by the party. Currently, am not stepping down from my minister role", said Govindan. The next CPM State Secretariat will take a call on cabinet expansion. Jayarajan told reporters that a decision has not been taken on the cabinet expansion. There are chances of the CPM finding a replacement for former fisheries minister Saji Cherian who had to step down from office following his controversial speech against the Constitution. The ailing Kodiyeri will be leaving for Chennai on Monday where he will be admitted to Appollo Hospital there for further treatment. Kodiyeri was elected as the CPM secretary for the third time in a row during the 23rd CPM party conference held in Kochi last March.