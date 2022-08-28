Home States Kerala

Ailing Kodiyeri steps down, M V Govindan appointed as new Kerala CPM Secretary

With the anointment of CPM Central Committee member Govindan,  the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government is expected to see an overhaul. 

Published: 28th August 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Excise and Local self-government minister M V Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise and Local self-government minister M V Govindan has become the new CPM State secretary.  This decision was taken at the crucial CPM Secretariat meeting held at AKG Centre following the incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's ill health. With the anointment of CPM Central Committee member Govindan,  the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government is expected to see an overhaul. 

The decision to bring in 69-year-old Govindan as the successor of Kodiyeri was taken after senior leaders comprising CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,  Politburo leader M A Baby and LDF convener E P Jayarajan were huddled with him at his apartment opposite to the AKG Centre.

It is reliably learned that the top brass of the CPM leadership urged Kodiyeri to continue in office.  But Kodiyeri was certain that it is better to have a full-time leader who can devote more time for the party's day to day activities. The CPM State committee held under the aegis of E P Jayarajan also took the decision in favour of Govindan. Former CPM general secretary Prakash Karat and CPM central committee leader A Vijayaraghavan also attended the meeting.  

Govindan had served as the former Kannur district secretary and CPM State committee member. He was a former physical education teacher at Morazha school. He is the son of K Kunjambu and M V Madhavi. His wife P K Shyamala was the former Taliparamba corporation chairperson. The couple has got two sons,  Shyamjith and Kuttan. Govindan told reporters that the party has not decided on the cabinet reshuffling.

"An appropriate decision will be taken later by the party. Currently,  am not stepping down from my minister role", said Govindan.

The next CPM State Secretariat will take a call on cabinet expansion. Jayarajan told reporters that a decision has not been taken on the cabinet expansion. There are chances of the CPM finding a replacement for former fisheries minister Saji Cherian who had to step down from office following his controversial speech against the Constitution.

The ailing Kodiyeri will be leaving for Chennai on Monday where he will be admitted to Appollo Hospital there for further treatment. Kodiyeri was elected as the CPM secretary for the third time in a row during the 23rd CPM party conference held in Kochi last March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Secretariat M V Govindan CPM Kerala State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan CPI(M) CPM Kerala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp