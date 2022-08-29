Home States Kerala

Construction of Adani's Vizhinjam port cannot be halted, says Kerala High Court

The Adani Ports, which is constructing the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram had on August 25, moved the High Court seeking protection from protesters.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Adani's Vizhinjam port construction

Fishermen belonging to the Latin Archdiocese blocking the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday said the construction at Vizhinjam port cannot be halted and any complaints with regard to the project can be raised at appropriate forums.

Justice Anu Sivaraman, while hearing a plea by Adani Ports seeking protection from the protesters, said the agitation must not affect the ongoing project.

"The protests can be registered but it cannot affect the project. If there are any complaints against the project, it can be raised at the appropriate forum. Protests can be registered in a lawful manner," the court said.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports told the court that the police were aiding the protesters.

However, the protesters who were party to the plea, told the court that the agitation was going on in a peaceful manner.

The Adani Ports, which is constructing the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram had on August 25, moved the High Court seeking protection from protesters.

The Adani Group, in its plea, said the ongoing agitation was a threat to the life of its employees and the police and the government were not taking any action in this regard.

The company had also told the court that even though it had approached the government seeking protection, no steps were initiated.

A large number of coastal people have been staging an intense protest outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at nearby Mulloor, since last week pressing their seven-point charter of demands including to stop the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protesters have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls known as "pulimutt' in local parlance, as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion in the district.

Giving details of the purported measures being taken by the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently told the Assembly that the government was considering providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the displaced fisherfolk and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task which includes fixation of rent.

He also claimed that the state government has launched a Rs 2,450 crore worth project to rehabilitate the fisherfolk displaced due to coastal erosion and CRZ regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam port Adani Group
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp