Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala

Heavy rains and waterlogging have delayed Athachamayam' celebrations in Tripunithura near here, heralding the start of the 10-day 'Onam' festivities in Kerala.

Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

KOCHI: Heavy rain, which lashed Kochi city on Tuesday, resulted in traffic blocks, power outages and flooding in several parts of the city. The city has been experiencing heavy downpours since Tuesday morning. Following the heavy downpour, several shops on MG Road, Menaka, and the KSRTC bus stand were flooded, leaving citizens in dire straits.

The traffic block at MG Road due to waterlogging has hit office goers in the morning with many stuck on the roads for 1-2 hours.  "The Kochi Corporation's several drives to make Kochi city free from flooding have gone in vain. I have been stuck here in traffic for more than 30 minutes," said Ajith Kumar, an employee of a private firm at Kakkanad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, issued a yellow alert in all districts except Kasaragod.  The IMD said that widespread rain is likely in the next five days in Kerala.  It said isolated heavy rains, thunder, and lightning are also possible during these days.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the water has not receded to the sea, resulting in the waterlogging. "Even in areas where the corporation has completed drainage cleaning a few months back, there has been flooding. We are looking at measures to drain the water," said the mayor.

Several residential areas in Kochi also witnessed flooding. "Despite the canals being cleaned by the local body a couple of months back, the continuous rain from the early morning has led to inundation in our area," said K J Mathew a resident near Elamkulam. "Lack of scientific construction of the drainages has led to this situation. Workers of Kochi Corporation are helpless as there is very narrow space for water to drain out," he added.

The power supply was disrupted in several parts of the city in the morning hours when heavy rains lashed and the streets were flooded. "The KSEB officials are not responding to the phone calls. There has been no power here since early this morning. It has disrupted the working hours and now we are asked to take Work from Home," said Arun Thomas, who is working at an advertising agency in Palarivattom.

Shops on MG Road, Broadway, Panampilly Nagar, and the KSRTC bus stand were flooded. "The Onam stocks at our shop in Menaka were spoiled as the rainwater gushed into our store," said Abbas, a textile shop worker.

