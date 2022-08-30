Treating destitute like serving God: Governor Khan

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Only those engaging in the treatment of the common man can claim the Indian tradition of ‘Manava Seva Madhava Seva’ (service to mankind is service to God), Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said in Kottayam on Monday. “Treating the destitute people is like serving God,” he said. The governor was delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory ceremony of the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Caritas Hospital. “The Caritas Hospital, which is advancing on the path of service, is upholding the Indian tradition. It is teaching the world to act selflessly for the goodness and peace of mankind. Treating destitute patients is not only with medicine but also with love. Only missionary institutions can act like that. The need of these times is to behave with love and compassion,” he said.