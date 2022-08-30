Home States Kerala

Treating destitute like serving God: Governor Khan

It is teaching the world to act selflessly for the goodness and peace of mankind.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of the year-long Diamond Jubilee fete of Caritas Hospital in Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Only those engaging in the treatment of the common man can claim the Indian tradition of ‘Manava Seva Madhava Seva’ (service to mankind is service to God), Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said in Kottayam on Monday.

“Treating the destitute people is like serving God,” he said. The governor was delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory ceremony of the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Caritas Hospital.
“The Caritas Hospital, which is advancing on the path of service, is upholding the Indian tradition.

It is teaching the world to act selflessly for the goodness and peace of mankind. Treating destitute patients is not only with medicine but also with love. Only missionary institutions can act like that. The need of these times is to behave with love and compassion,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Muhammad Khan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp