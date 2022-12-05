Kerala: 15-year-old Diljith’s love for Messi has ‘strings attached’

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: K Diljith, 15, is now in the news for his artistic talents as football fever has caught up with one and all across the state. The Class X student of Government Higher Secondary School, Panjaal, has created a picture of Lionel Messi in 3,200 m of thread.

Diljith is the son of Pramod Kumar and Dhanya, of Kondayil. He has used a 2.5-ft plywood which has been painted white to create the portrait. He hit around 210 nails in the plywood piece and worked out the face of Messi in black thread. He completed the figure in four days. The artist has already proved his mettle in drawing, painting and clay modelling. He had developed a taste for the art and pursued it as a passion. The drawings were also done by himself, said Pramod Kumar.

“I saw a similar picture on YouTube. At that time, I thought I should create such a figure of my favourite player, Lionel Messi. I also consulted my maths teacher to set the correct measurements for the picture,” said Diljith. The parents are also encouraging him to develop his artistic talents.

PALAKKAD: K Diljith, 15, is now in the news for his artistic talents as football fever has caught up with one and all across the state. The Class X student of Government Higher Secondary School, Panjaal, has created a picture of Lionel Messi in 3,200 m of thread. Diljith is the son of Pramod Kumar and Dhanya, of Kondayil. He has used a 2.5-ft plywood which has been painted white to create the portrait. He hit around 210 nails in the plywood piece and worked out the face of Messi in black thread. He completed the figure in four days. The artist has already proved his mettle in drawing, painting and clay modelling. He had developed a taste for the art and pursued it as a passion. The drawings were also done by himself, said Pramod Kumar. “I saw a similar picture on YouTube. At that time, I thought I should create such a figure of my favourite player, Lionel Messi. I also consulted my maths teacher to set the correct measurements for the picture,” said Diljith. The parents are also encouraging him to develop his artistic talents.