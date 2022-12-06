Home States Kerala

Tharoor meets Cardinal Alencherry

Tharoor had a breakfast meeting with Alencherry of Syro-Malabar Church on Monday, in a move that is seen as the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s attempt to reach out to heads of all communities in Kerala.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry welcomes Shashi Tharoor at St Thomas Mount in Kakkanad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after he met the Latin Catholic Church leaders in Kochi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who’s on a tour of central Kerala, had a breakfast meeting with Cardinal George Alencherry of Syro-Malabar Church on Monday, in a move that is seen as the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s attempt to reach out to heads of all communities in the state.

Terming the meeting as a courtesy call, Tharoor said general issues were discussed while specific issues such as the Vizhinjam port issue were not discussed with the Cardinal. “The Cardinal had to attend the bishops’ conference (which began in Kochi on Monday) and I had to rush to Thiruvananthapuram,” he said, indicating that it was a brief meeting.

Tharoor was accorded a warm reception on his visit to St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, by Cardinal Alencherry, who draped him with a ‘ponnada’. The Congress leader was in Kochi on Sunday to take part in the meeting organised by the Christian Service Society, a Latin Catholic Church-backed organisation. “Everyone wants peace in Vizhinjam. Both sides, the protesters and the government, should be ready for a compromise.

Even before the commencement of the agitation I had met the Archbishop and the Bishop and discussed the issue with them. I also met the chief minister and discussed the issue. There are limitations for an MP to intervene in the matter. It is the state government or the Central government that has to act in this regard,” he said.

Replying to a query about the statement of NCP state president P C Chacko welcoming him to the party, Tharoor said, a welcome was required only if he goes to that party. He later attended a function at Morning Star College, Angamaly, and interacted with students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latin Catholic Church Cardinal George Alencherry Syro-Malabar Church Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp