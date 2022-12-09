Home States Kerala

Divorce Act: Couples don't have to wait for one year for separation, says Kerala HC

The court held that the minimum period of one year fixed for separation under Section 10A of the Divorce Act is violative of the fundamental rights.

Published: 09th December 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Divorce

Image used for representational purpose for divorce

By Online Desk

The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the minimum period of one year fixed for divorce by mutual consent under Section 10A of the Divorce Act is violative of fundamental rights and struck it down.

A division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Shoba Annamma Eapen opined that the mandatory waiting period affects the right to liberty of citizens, in this case, Christian citizens to whom the Indian Divorce Act applies, legal online portals reported. 

"We hold that the fixation of the minimum period of separation of one year as stipulated under Section 10A is violative of the fundamental right and accordingly, strike it down", the Court held.

"Noting that the Court may be able to grant a divorce even before the period of one year, on being satisfied with the ground for divorce under Section 10 of the Act which lists the fault grounds, the Court, however, observed that it could not, permit the same without the lapse of the stipulated period of one year in those instances where the parties wished to avoid the stigma, which was the dilemma herein," the bench held, according to Live Law.

The judgment was passed on a plea moved by two young Christians who got married as per Christian rites in January this year. They soon realised their marriage was a mistake, did not consummate it, and moved a joint petition for divorce under Section 10A of the Divorce Act before a Family Court by May, Bar & Bench reports.

The Family Court rejected the petition holding that one-year separation after the marriage is an essential condition to maintain a petition under Section 10A of the Act.

Challenging this order, both parties approached the High Court and realising that the bar is created by a statute, the couple moved a writ petition to declare Section 10A(1) of the Act as unconstitutional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Divorce
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp