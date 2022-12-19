Football frenzy turns violent, three hacked in Kannur

By Express News Service

The football frenzy whipped up by the FIFA World Cup title clash between Argentina and France turned violent in some parts of Kerala on Sunday night. Three youths were hacked by a gang in Kannur, while two police personnel were assaulted in Kochi. One youth collapsed and died in Kollam.

As Argentina raised the cup after trouncing France in a 120-minute thriller, fans of both teams clashed at Palliyamoola in Kannur district leaving three injured and the condition of one person is seriously. Kannur town police have taken six persons into custody in connection with the incident.

Anurag, Adarsh and Alex, who were hacked by the rival gang have been admitted to two private hospitals in Kannur and their condition of Anurag is a bit serious, said police.

The incident occurred as Argentina fans started celebrating Argentina’s victory by beating drums and bursting crackers. Some of the fans ridiculed the fans of France which triggered an altercation. As the fans of France couldn’t take the taunts of Argentine fans, a scuffle ensued during which the three youths

were hacked, said police.

Earlier, a clash had occurred at Palliyammoola after Brazil lost their match to Croatia. But the police managed to bring the situation under control. The police are also investigating whether the gang members were under the influence of drugs during the screening of the match at Palliyammoola.

Two police officers were injured as football fans attacked them for questioning the celebrations blocking vehicular traffic at Kaloor Stadium junction on Sunday night. As Argentina lifted the cup the youths came to the road screaming and blocking the traffic. Two police personnel from Kochi North Police Station, who were on patrol duty, asked them to move away from the road, which infuriated them. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, said police. A search has been launched to arrest the rest of the accused.

Lipin Raj and Vipin, civil police officers attached to North Police were injured in the incident. They were admitted to a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 when the fans dispersed after watching the final game on the big screen installed on the stadium premises. The police officers said the gang manhandled them without any provocation.

The assailants roughed up and dragged the police personnel on the road. The video footage of the attack surfaced on social media platforms soon after the incident.

A 17-year-old youth collapsed and while celebrating Argentina's victory in Kollam on Sunday night.; The youth Akshay had joined the fans who were celebrating at Lal Bahadur Sastri Stadium in Kollam town. He suddenly collapsed and was rushed to Kollam district hospital where he died, said police.



